5 Keys for UNC to Beat FSU

in other news
Isaiah Denis Scheduled to Announce Saturday
North Carolina fans will be watching closely Saturday when Isaiah Denis announces his college choice.
Quiet Hampton and his Heavy Workload May Eventually Spark a Speech
CHAPEL HILL – As loud as Omarion Hampton is when his pads pop defenders on the football field, he’s quiet off of it.
Huzzie Says Laughs and a Lesson From Friday Clips Helped Heels
CHAPEL HILL – Last Friday was about fun, laughter, and reminding North Carolina’s defensive players what it was like to
Pop Warner Days Helped Campbell Spring Free Ritzie
CHAPEL HILL – Good thing for Jahvaree Ritzie that Amare Campbell channeled his Pop Warner football days this past
Daily Drop: Ven-Allen Lubin Preview
North Carolina’s basketball season formally starts in less than a week, and as we near completion of previewing each of
Coming off its best performance of the season, North Carolina is again on the road Saturday as it visits Florida State for a 3:30 PM kickoff at Doak Campbell Stadium.
Carolina went 42 days between victories until rolling up Virginia, 41-14, in Charlottesville this past weekend. UNC allowed just 288 total yards and only seven on the ground.
The Seminoles have lost four consecutive games, including a 36-14 decision at Miami last weekend. FSU is 1-7 overall and 1-6 in the ACC, so this will already be its final conference game of the season.
UNC is 4-4 overall and 1-3 in the ACC. The game will air on the ACC Network.
Here are 5 Keys for UNC to beat Florida State:
