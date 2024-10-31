Advertisement

Isaiah Denis Scheduled to Announce Saturday

Isaiah Denis Scheduled to Announce Saturday

North Carolina fans will be watching closely Saturday when Isaiah Denis announces his college choice.

 • David Sisk
Quiet Hampton and his Heavy Workload May Eventually Spark a Speech

Quiet Hampton and his Heavy Workload May Eventually Spark a Speech

CHAPEL HILL – As loud as Omarion Hampton is when his pads pop defenders on the football field, he’s quiet off of it.

 • Andrew Jones
Huzzie Says Laughs and a Lesson From Friday Clips Helped Heels

Huzzie Says Laughs and a Lesson From Friday Clips Helped Heels

CHAPEL HILL – Last Friday was about fun, laughter, and reminding North Carolina’s defensive players what it was like to

 • Andrew Jones
Pop Warner Days Helped Campbell Spring Free Ritzie

Pop Warner Days Helped Campbell Spring Free Ritzie

CHAPEL HILL – Good thing for Jahvaree Ritzie that Amare Campbell channeled his Pop Warner football days this past

 • Andrew Jones
Daily Drop: Ven-Allen Lubin Preview

Daily Drop: Ven-Allen Lubin Preview

North Carolina’s basketball season formally starts in less than a week, and as we near completion of previewing each of

 • THI Staff

Published Oct 31, 2024
5 Keys for UNC to Beat FSU
Andrew Jones  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Coming off its best performance of the season, North Carolina is again on the road Saturday as it visits Florida State for a 3:30 PM kickoff at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Carolina went 42 days between victories until rolling up Virginia, 41-14, in Charlottesville this past weekend. UNC allowed just 288 total yards and only seven on the ground.

The Seminoles have lost four consecutive games, including a 36-14 decision at Miami last weekend. FSU is 1-7 overall and 1-6 in the ACC, so this will already be its final conference game of the season.

UNC is 4-4 overall and 1-3 in the ACC. The game will air on the ACC Network.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to beat Florida State:

