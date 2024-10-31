5 Keys for UNC to Beat FSU

Coming off its best performance of the season, North Carolina is again on the road Saturday as it visits Florida State for a 3:30 PM kickoff at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Carolina went 42 days between victories until rolling up Virginia, 41-14, in Charlottesville this past weekend. UNC allowed just 288 total yards and only seven on the ground.

The Seminoles have lost four consecutive games, including a 36-14 decision at Miami last weekend. FSU is 1-7 overall and 1-6 in the ACC, so this will already be its final conference game of the season.

UNC is 4-4 overall and 1-3 in the ACC. The game will air on the ACC Network.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to beat Florida State: