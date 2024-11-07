It’s here. North Carolina plays at Kansas on Friday night at historic Allen Fieldhouse in one of the most anticipated early season games in recent memory in college basketball.

The setting, the history of the programs, their many deep connections, and recent clashes in the NCAA Tournament make this a juicy matchup. Then add the No. 9 team in the nation in UNC and the No. 1 team in the Jayhawks, and the game has a chance at being epic.

But, for the Tar Heels to secure a surprise victory, what must they do?

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to beat Kansas: