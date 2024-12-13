North Carolina returns to action Saturday after a week since escaping Georgia Tech at home with a visit from LaSalle for a 4 PM tip at the Smith Center.

The win over the Yellow Jackets snapped a three-game slide for the Tar Heels, but the Tar Heels did not play particularly well. The Explorers are members of the Atlantic-10 and are capable enough to push Hubert’s Davis team if UNC is doesn’t play better than it has in recent weeks.

UNC enters the game at 5-4 while LaSalle is 6-4. Among its wins are against Temple and by 16 points over Cornell, which won at Cal this week.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to beat LaSalle: