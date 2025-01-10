Regardless of how cold and icky it is outside Lenovo Center, it will be scorching hot and intense inside Saturday afternoon, as North Carolina visits NC State to renew their long heated basketball rivalry.

Well, it’s more heated on the Wolfpack side and especially when games are played in Raleigh. Saturday will be no different as a 10-6 UNC team (3-1 ACC) takes on a 9-6 (2-2) State team that needs some quality wins in hoping to build its NCAA resume.

The Tar Heels, on the other hand, cannot afford to lose and will look to move their two-game win streak to three.

The game tips at 4 PM and will air on the ACC Network.

Here are 5 keys for UNC to beat NC State: