MILWAUKEE, WI – North Carolina already opened NCAA Tournament play Tuesday night beating San Deigo State in Dayton earning the right to face Mississippi on Friday at Fiserv Forum in the official first round.

UNC, the 11th seed, clobbered the Aztecs by 27 points, but now must deal with 6-seed Ole Miss, which is 22-11 and went 10-8 in the vaunted SEC.

The Tar Heels are 23-13. Ole Miss’ NET ranking is 28 and KenPom is 26, UNC is 36 in the NET and 30 in KenPom.

Ole Miss has lost five of its last eight games while UNC has won nine of its last 11 contests.

The winner advances to the second round of the NCAA Tournament to be played here Sunday.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to beat Ole Miss:



