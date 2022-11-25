The 112th meeting between NC State and North Carolina takes place Friday among the pines at Kenan Stadium, and the No. 17 Tar Heels are looking to record their 10th win of the season.

UNC is coming off a loss at home to Georgia Tech that ended a six-game win streak, and the Wolfpack is coming off consecutive losses at home to Boston College and at Louisville.

Carolina is 9-2 overall and 6-1 in the ACC. As the Coastal Division champions, it will face Clemson next week in the ACC title game. This is the 18th time UNC has won at least nine games in a season. To note, UNC has won 10 or more games nine times, and as many as 11 games four times.

The game kicks off at 3:30 PM and will air on ABC.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to defeat NC State: