The final football game of the 2024 season is almost here for North Carolina, and though a whole lot has changed with the Tar Heels since they last played, most of the team remains intact for Wasabi Fenway Bowl against Connecticut.

UNC enters the game at 6-6 overall after also going 3-5 in the ACC. The Tar Heels lost their last two games of the regular season at Boston College and at home to NC State. The Huskies are 8-4 but went 0-3 against ACC teams Duke, Wake Forest, and Syracuse, but all three were competitive games with the total combined margin 15 points.

Freddie Kitchens is UNC’s interim coach for the game. He has been tight ends coach the last two seasons and will remain on the Carolina staff under new coach Bill Belichick. Kitchens said last week he’s been in regular touch with Belichick about the team during its preparations for the game.

"He asks questions. I answer the questions," Kitchens said in a press conference last week. “So, he's fully aware of everything dealing with this program."

So, in a sense this is a close to the Mack Brown era while also a soft opening of the Belichick era, as he’s offered some input into the game.

The game kicks off at 11 AM at fabled Fenway Park in Boston, and it will air on ESPN.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to beat UConn: