North Carolina is back on the road this week as the No. 17 Tar Heels head to Charlottesville to take on Virginia at Scott Stadium for a noon kickoff (ACC Network).

UNC enters the game having won four consecutive games, and is 4-0 away from home this season. Carolina is 7-1 overall and 4-0 in the ACC Coastal Division. UVa is 3-5 and 1-4.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to defeat Virginia: