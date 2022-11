North Carolina looks to extend its winning streak to seven games Saturday when the No. 13 Tar Heels host Georgia Tech at Kenan Stadium for a 5:30 PM kickoff on ESPN2.

Carolina enters the game having clinched the ACC Coastal Division title with its win last Saturday at Wake Forest. The Tar Heels are 9-1 overall, 6-0 in the ACC, and have not lost since a September 24 defeat at home to Notre Dame.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 35-14 loss at home to Miami and are 4-6 overall and 3-4 in the ACC. They are 3-3 since Brent Key took over as interim coach for Goeff Collins, who was fired earlier in the season.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to defeat Georgia Tech: