Defending ACC champion Pittsburgh visits No. 21 North Carolina this weekend in an important Coastal Division matchup set for an 8 PM kickoff (ACC Network) at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels are coming off their second open date of the season while Pitt is coming off a 24-10 loss at Louisville. The Panthers have dropped two of their last three games, but do own a win over West Virginia, and their other loss was in overtime to Tennessee.

UNC is 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the ACC, Pitt is 4-3 and 1-2.

Here are 5 Keys for Carolina to defeat Pittsburgh: