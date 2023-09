With a quarter of the season already complete, North Carolina ventures into ACC play Saturday when the No. 17 Tar Heels visit Pittsburgh for an 8 PM kickoff. The game will air on the ACCN.

Carolina is 3-0 with wins over South Carolina, Appalachian State, and Minnesota. The two wins over Power 5 teams are by a combined score of 62-30.

Pitt took care of FCS Wofford in the opener before falling at home to Cincinnati, 27-21, and at West Virginia 17-6.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to defeat the Panthers: