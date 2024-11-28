5 Keys for UNC to Defeat State

North Carolina will play the final game of the regular season Saturday, which likely is the final game of the Mack Brown part two era, when the Tar Heels host NC State at Kenan Stadium for a 3:30 PM kickoff.

Brown was let go by UNC Director of Athletics, Bubba Cunningham, earlier this week, but will coach Saturday. At the time of this write up, no decision has been made if he will coach in the Tar Heels’ bowl game.

UNC (6-5 overall, 3-4 ACC) welcomes an NC State club that must win to become bowl eligible. The Wolfpack is 5-6 overall and 2-5 in the ACC.

The game will air on the ACC Network.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to beat NC State: