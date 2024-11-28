Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 28, 2024
5 Keys for UNC to Defeat State
circle avatar
Andrew Jones  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
Twitter
@HeelIllustrated

North Carolina will play the final game of the regular season Saturday, which likely is the final game of the Mack Brown part two era, when the Tar Heels host NC State at Kenan Stadium for a 3:30 PM kickoff.

Brown was let go by UNC Director of Athletics, Bubba Cunningham, earlier this week, but will coach Saturday. At the time of this write up, no decision has been made if he will coach in the Tar Heels’ bowl game.

UNC (6-5 overall, 3-4 ACC) welcomes an NC State club that must win to become bowl eligible. The Wolfpack is 5-6 overall and 2-5 in the ACC.

The game will air on the ACC Network.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to beat NC State:

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In