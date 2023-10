North Carolina returns to action Saturday after its only open date of the season as the 14th-ranked Tar Heels host Syracuse at Kenan Stadium for a 3:30 PM kickoff.

UNC is 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the ACC, while the Orange are 4-1 and 0-1. Syracuse is coming off a 31-14 home loss to Clemson, and owns wins over Colgate, Western Michigan, at Purdue, and Army.

The game will air on ESPN.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to defeat Syracuse: