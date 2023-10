North Carolina will look to extend its winning streak opening a season to seven games when the No. 10 Tar Heels host Virginia on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels are 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the ACC, and haven’t won their first seven games of a season since 1997, and just once since 1983. UNC’s average margin of victory over its five Power 5 victims is 18.4 points, and is the only team in the nation to have five wins over Power 5 teams each by at least 10 points.

UVA is 1-5 overall and 0-2 in the ACC. It’s coming off a 27-13 victory over William & Mary two weeks ago. The Wahoos were off last weekend.

The game kicks off at 6:30 and will air on The CW.