5 Keys For UNC To Make A Run

Can North Carolina make a run in the NCAA Tournament?

Absolutely.

Will it make a run?

Hmmmm.

How’s that for being a bit vague. But anyone who says without hesitating they know what the Tar Heels will do this week in the NCAA Tournament is bluffing, because nobody knows. Not the most ardent supporter, knowledgeable fan, keenest observer, articulate reporter, not Hubert Davis, not Brady Manek, not even Leaky Black.

Through the first 33 games of the season, the Tar Heels have been predictable in their inconsistency. Performance hasn’t always meshed with expected performance, and that makes UNC a challenging team to handicap moving forward.