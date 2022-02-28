North Carolina will take the floor at the Smith Center for the final time this season Monday night as the Tar Heels welcome Syracuse to town for a 7 PM tip on Senior Night.

The Tar Heels are coming off a 10-point win at NC State, a game in which UNC led by 25 with 7:38 left to play. The Orange is coming off a 97-72 loss at home to Duke that was never competitive.

Tar Heels junior forward Armando Bacot has been blazing a historic trail this season, and currently sitting at 22 double-doubles on the season, he is one away from tying the program’s all-time single-season mark of 23 set by Brice Johnson during the 2015-16 campaign. That UNC team reached the national title game before losing to Villanova at the buzzer.