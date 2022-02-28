5 Keys To Beat Syracuse
North Carolina will take the floor at the Smith Center for the final time this season Monday night as the Tar Heels welcome Syracuse to town for a 7 PM tip on Senior Night.
The Tar Heels are coming off a 10-point win at NC State, a game in which UNC led by 25 with 7:38 left to play. The Orange is coming off a 97-72 loss at home to Duke that was never competitive.
Tar Heels junior forward Armando Bacot has been blazing a historic trail this season, and currently sitting at 22 double-doubles on the season, he is one away from tying the program’s all-time single-season mark of 23 set by Brice Johnson during the 2015-16 campaign. That UNC team reached the national title game before losing to Villanova at the buzzer.
