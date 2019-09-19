After not taking Wake Forest as serious as they should have, there’s no doubt North Carolina’s coaching staff is spending all week hammering home the reality that the same mindset versus Appalachian State will result in the Tar Heels losing their second consecutive game. UNC hosts the Mountaineers on Saturday for a 3:30 kick at Kenan Stadium, and it’s an opportunity for the Heels to show they’ve grown from last Friday’s loss at Wake, earn a third victory and notch a win over a quality instate program that will be sky high for this one. UNC is 2-1 while App State is 2-0 and coming off a bye week. Here are 5 Keys for Carolina to defeat Appalachian State:



Take Them Seriously

This is a no brainer, especially after what happened last week. UNC isn’t in position to snub its nose at anyone on the football field, including App and its excellent program. It may have a new coach and changing culture, but it’s a very proud program with very good players on the roster. If the Heels aren’t completely focused, they can and likely will lose.



Win In The Trenches

App isn’t all that big up front, though it’s pretty good and certainly moves well. Still, the Tar Heels have bigger, more athletic and probably better players in most matchups at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. Carolina must get a push up front and run the ball well but also give Sam Howell time to go through his progressions. UNC has the tools to have success through the air, but it begins with good protection. On the other side, the defensive line must stop the run enough to make App more of a passing team. Quarterback Zac Thomas is a very good runner and tailback Darrynton Evans is an NFL player. Make App throw more than it wants is good for UNC.



Chuck It Around

App lost most of what was a very good secondary from last season, and the early returns aren’t impressive, given that Charlotte gobbled up 526 yards two weeks ago, 296 through the air. UNC’s receivers need to find that grass and get to Howell’s passes. If the game erupts in Carolina’s favor, it will be because the Tar Heels hit on some big pass plays.



Time For Some Turnovers

While UNC’s offense has been pretty clean with the ball, losing it just twice so far, the defense has forced only three turnovers. All three have been interceptions – two in the final three minutes versus South Carolina and one in the third quarter to get them going at Wake. One way to dent an underdog’s confidence is to get some early turnovers and then capitalize on them. Jay Bateman’s defense is due to flip the field a few times in the same game, and maybe it will be Saturday.



Hidden Yardage