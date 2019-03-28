5 Keys To Beating Auburn
KANSAS CITY – North Carolina and Auburn will square off in the Sweet 16 of the Midwest Region on Friday night at Sprint Center.The top-seeded Tar Heels will have their hands full with the racehorse...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news