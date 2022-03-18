FORT WORTH, TX – North Carolina has a chance to re-write the narrative on its season once and for all if the eighth-seeded Tar Heels can knock off No. 1 seed Baylor on Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena.

UNC and Baylor are coming off easy victories in their first-round games of the East Region on Thursday. The Heels beat Marquette by 32 points, which is the largest margin ever in an eight-nine game in the big dance, and the Bears crushed Norfolk State by 36 points.

The winner will advance to the Sweet 16 next week in Philadelphia.

UNC is 25-9 and Baylor is 27-6.

Here are 5 Keys for Carolina to defeat Baylor: