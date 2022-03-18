5 Keys To Beating Baylor
FORT WORTH, TX – North Carolina has a chance to re-write the narrative on its season once and for all if the eighth-seeded Tar Heels can knock off No. 1 seed Baylor on Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena.
UNC and Baylor are coming off easy victories in their first-round games of the East Region on Thursday. The Heels beat Marquette by 32 points, which is the largest margin ever in an eight-nine game in the big dance, and the Bears crushed Norfolk State by 36 points.
The winner will advance to the Sweet 16 next week in Philadelphia.
UNC is 25-9 and Baylor is 27-6.
Here are 5 Keys for Carolina to defeat Baylor:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news