North Carolina is at home again Wednesday night for its third game in five days as the Tar Heels host Boston College for a 7 PM tip at the Smith Center.

UNC got back into winning form with a 10-point win over Virginia Tech on Monday night after suffering an embarrassing week losing by a combined 50 points at Miami and Wake Forest.

The Eagles lost at Wake by 30 points Monday night and will try to avenge a 26-point defeat at home to the Tar Heels on Jan. 2. BC has improved, though, as it owns two ACC wins in the last 11 days. The first was at Clemson, in which Earl Grant’s team overcame a 23-point deficit to claim a victory, and this past Saturday they beat Virginia Tech.

UNC is 13-6 overall and 5-3 in the ACC, while BC is 8-10 and 3-5.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to defeat Boston College: