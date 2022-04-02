NEW ORLEANS – North Carolina and Duke will finally meet in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, as the greatest rivalry in American sports takes center stage at the Final Four.

This isn’t just a rivalry game for bragging rights, as difficult as it may be for some to comprehend, this game is about advancing to the national championship on Monday night. So, both coaches are doing everything they can to get their players to view the importance of this game through that lens, not the rivalry one.

UNC is an eight seed and champion of the East Region, and it comes into this contest with a 28-9 record. Duke is a two seed and champion of the Midwest Region and heads into the game with a 32-6 mark.

The game tips at approximately 8:50 tonight and will air on TBS.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to defeat Duke: