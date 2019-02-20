5 Keys To Beating Duke
Eighth-ranked North Carolina travels up the road to Cameron Indoor Stadium to take on No. 1 Duke on Wednesday night for a 9 pm tip.The Tar Heels are 20-5 overall and 10-2 in the ACC while the Blue ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news