Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-08 21:03:15 -0600') }} basketball Edit

5 Keys To Beating Duke

Appk7sv3iccirlgppmuu
Coby White playing much better than in the first meeting is one of 5 Keys for the Tar Heels to defeat Duke.
USA Today
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated.com
Publisher

Act II, circa 2019, of the greatest rivalry in American sports will commence Saturday evening at the Smith Center with a 6 pm tip.North Carolina won the first meeting Feb. 20 at Cameron Indoor Stad...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}