North Carolina travels to Duke on Saturday for the first meeting between the rivals this season and the first time they have faced each other with both unranked since Feb. 27, 1960.

UNC is coming off arguably its worst performance of the season in a 63-50 loss at Clemson while Duke last played Monday and lost 77-75 at Miami.

As of Friday, Carolina is No. 55 in the NET and is 0-5 in Quad 1 games, Duke is No. 66 and is 1-3 in Q1 games. The Tar Heels are 11-6 overall and 6-4 in the ACC, the Blue Devils are 7-6 and 5-4.

The game tips at 6 pm.

