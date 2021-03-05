North Carolina will conclude its regular season Saturday when Duke visits the Smith Center for a 6 pm tip in the greatest rivalry in American sports.

Both teams need to register wins to help their NCAA Tournament resumes. The Blue Devils come in having dropped consecutive games in overtime at home to Louisville last Saturday and then at Georgia Tech on Tuesday. Duke is No. 58 in the NET and 2-4 in Quad 1 games, and at 11-10 overall and 9-8 in the ACC.

The Tar Heels have been inconsistent since late January, and coming off a loss at Syracuse, are primed to play much better Saturday. But, in this rivalry, trends leading into the games usually don’t mean anything.

UNC is 15-9 overall and 9-6 in the ACC and is currently No. 45 in the NET and own a 2-8 mark in Q1 games. A win versus Duke would qualify as a Q2 victory.

Here are our 5 Keys for UNC to defeat Duke:



