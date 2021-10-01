With two lopsided wins at home versus a pair of ugly losses in its road games, North Carolina will gladly run out of the tunnel at Kenan Stadium on Saturday afternoon when Duke visits for a noon kickoff.

The Tar Heels are coming off a 45-22 loss at Georgia Tech in which the offense ran for just 63 yards and allowed eight sacks, and the defense gave up 32 points and 313 total yards in the second half. They lost their season-opener at Virginia Tech, 17-10.

UNC has beaten Georgia State (59-17) and Virginia (59-39) at home this season.