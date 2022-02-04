The first installment of the annual Duke-Carolina rivalry is here, as North Carolina hosts the Blue Devils in the renewal of the greatest rivalry in American sports Saturday at 6 PM.

This will be the last time Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski brings a team into the Dean Dome, as he is retiring at the conclusion of the season. His blue Devils have won four consecutive games, including their last time out, a 57-43 victory at Notre Dame on Monday night.