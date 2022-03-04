North Carolina makes the short drive up the road to Durham on Saturday to take on No. 4 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in what might be the most hyped regular season contest ever played in what many regard as the greatest rivalry in American sports.

Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski is retiring following the season, his 42nd leading the Blue Devils, and this will be his final home game. The national media attention outside of the sports word this is already getting is quite remarkable, and it will only intensify as the game approaches.

The Tar Heels enter having won four consecutive games and six of seven since falling at home to Duke a month ago. The Blue Devils have won seven straight games since losing at home to Virginia, which occurred two days after their 20-point win at the Smith Center.

UNC is 22-8 overall and 14-5 in the ACC, and Duke is 26-4 and 16-3.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to defeat Duke: