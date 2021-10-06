Florida State ventures into Kenan Stadium on Saturday for the first time in 12 years and brings a team struggling near the bottom of the ACC.

The Seminoles are 1-4 overall, including 1-2 in the ACC. They defeated Syracuse last week and have narrow losses to Notre Dame and Louisville on their resume, plus a blowout loss at Wake Forest and puzzling home loss to FCS member Jacksonville State.

The Tar Heels come in with a 3-2 overall mark, including 2-2 in the ACC. UNC is 3-0 at home with average scores of 52-21.

The game kicks off at 3:30 and will air on ESPN.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to defeat Florida State: