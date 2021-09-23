North Carolina travels to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech on Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a 7:30 PM kickoff, as the Tar Heels look for their first road victory of the season.

UNC dropped its opener at Virginia Tech before clobbering Georgia State and Virginia at home the last two weeks, scoring 59 points in each game and racking up a combined 1,306 yards and 63 first downs in the process.

The 21st-ranked Tar Heels are 2-1 overall, including 1-1 in the ACC. The Yellow Jackets are 1-2 overall, 0-1 in the ACC, and are coming off a 14-8 loss at Clemson in which they outgained the Tigers 309-284. Tech’s other games were a 22-21 loss at home to Northern Illinois and a 45-17 victory over Kennesaw State.

The game will not be played at Bobby Dodd Stadium on The Flats, as Tech signed a deal to play one home game a year in the Atlanta Falcons’ new dome stadium, and this is the game designated for that site for the 2021 campaign.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to defeat Georgia Tech: