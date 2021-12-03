North Carolina begins ACC play this weekend, as the Tar Heels head to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech on Sunday at 3 PM.

Carolina heads into the contest coming off perhaps the program’s best performance in a few years in its 72-51 rout of Michigan this past Wednesday night. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 70-66 loss at home to Wisconsin, but do own a 10-point win at Georgia.

Tech’s other loss was 72-69 at home to Miami (Ohio).

Here are 5 Keys for the Tar Heels to defeat the Yellow Jackets: