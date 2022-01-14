North Carolina is back in action Saturday night for the first time in a week, when the Tar Heels ended a seven-game losing skid to Virginia.

The Heels host Georgia Tech, which tasted its first ACC win of the season Wednesday night with an 81-76 victory at Boston College.

Carolina enters at 11-4 overall and 3-1 in the ACC, while the Yellow Jackets are 7-8 and 1-4.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to defeat Georgia Tech: