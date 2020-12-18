North Carolina and Kentucky are arguably the top two programs ever n college basketball, and they will battle each other Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic in Cleveland.

Both also need wins.

UNC is 4-2 and has battled through rough stretches in every game so far while the Wildcats are 1-4 and have had huge issues in the program’s worst start since 2000-01.

Kentucky has lost its last four games after opening its season with a rout of Morehead State. Since, John Calipari’s team has lost to Richmond at home by 12, Kansas on a neutral court by three, at Georgia Tech by 17 and at home to Notre Dame by one.

Kentucky’s roster includes former Wake Forest center Olivier Sarr, who is averaging 12.2 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. UK’s top two scorers are freshman guards Brandon Boston (14.4 ppg) and Terrence Clark (13.8 ppg).

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to defeat Kentucky:



