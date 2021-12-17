5 Keys To Beating Kentucky
North Carolina was supposed to play No. 4 UCLA in Las Vegas on Saturday, but instead the Tar Heels will take on No. 21 Kentucky as part of the CBS Sports Classic, and the game will be played in Las...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news