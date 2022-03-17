5 Keys To Beating Marquette

North Carolina begins its quest to march on in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday afternoon when the eighth-seeded Tar Heels take on ninth-seeded Marquette at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX, in a first-round game in the East Region.

UNC (24-9) enters having won 12 of its last 15 games while the Golden Eagles (19-12) have lost six of their last 10 contests. However, Marquette owns two wins over Villanova, two over Seton Hall, plus wins over Illinois and Providence.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to defeat Marquette: