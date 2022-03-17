 TarHeelIllustrated - 5 Keys To Beating Marquette
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-17 09:52:09 -0500') }} basketball Edit

5 Keys To Beating Marquette

THI dives into five important areas in which the Tar Heels must exel to defeat Marquette on Thursday.
THI dives into five important areas in which the Tar Heels must exel to defeat Marquette on Thursday. (ACC Media)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 25 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.

THI Flash Sale: 1 year, $22 - $1.83 a month - Promo Code: TARHEELS22

Offer valid through 3.17.2022

You can be an insider, too!


North Carolina begins its quest to march on in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday afternoon when the eighth-seeded Tar Heels take on ninth-seeded Marquette at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX, in a first-round game in the East Region.

UNC (24-9) enters having won 12 of its last 15 games while the Golden Eagles (19-12) have lost six of their last 10 contests. However, Marquette owns two wins over Villanova, two over Seton Hall, plus wins over Illinois and Providence.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to defeat Marquette:

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}