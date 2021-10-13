Both teams come in reeling with the Hurricanes at 2-3 overall with a two-point win over Appalachian State and rout of FCS member Central Connecticut State. Miami was blown out in two of its losses, to Alabama and at home by Michigan State, and is coming off a last-second loss to Virginia.

The Tar Heels have dropped two of their last three in games the defense has been shredded for long stretches, but other areas have hurt Mack Brown’s team this season as well.

Redshirt freshman QB Tyler Van Dyke will get his second start for the Hurricanes, as D’Eriq King is out for the season.

UNC is 3-3 overall and 2-3 in the ACC.



