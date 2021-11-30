It may be the first of December, but North Carolina’s game Wednesday night at the Smith Center versus No. 24 Michigan is a big one for the Tar Heels.

They need a victory that will give them confidence, and they need to play in a manner that will show growth. And, they cannot afford to miss another opportunity to get a resume-enhancing win, especially with two of their four quality nonconference games out of the way and both losses.

The Wolverines are 4-2 overall with wins over Buffalo by 12 points, Prairie View by 28, UNLV by 13, and Tarleton by 11. Tarleton is transitioning to Division One this season. The losses are at home by two points to Seton Hall, and by 18 points versus Arizona in Las Vegas.

The game tips at 9:15 and will air on ESPN.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to defeat Michigan: