North Carolina opens ACC play Tuesday night with a 26-mile trek East to Raleigh to face an NC State team a bit influx with COVID-19 issues and having only played five games.

UNC is coming off a 12-point win over Kentucky in Cleveland while the Wolfpack is coming off a win over Campbell, which came two days after an 80-69 loss at Saint Louis.

UNC is 5-2 and State is 4-1.

Here are 5 Keys for No. 17 UNC to defeat NC State:



