Three days after winning at Boston College in emphatic fashion, North Carolina is again on the road, this time at Notre Dame on Wednesday night for a 9 PM tip.

The Fighting Irish come in at 7-5 overall and 1-1 in the ACC, but they have won four of their last five games, including beating Kentucky and winning at Pittsburgh. The lone loss was 64-56 to Indiana in Indianapolis.

The Tar Heels are 10-3 overall and 2-0 in the ACC.

Here is a look at 5 Keys for UNC to defeat Notre Dame: