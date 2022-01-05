5 Keys To Beating Notre Dame
Three days after winning at Boston College in emphatic fashion, North Carolina is again on the road, this time at Notre Dame on Wednesday night for a 9 PM tip.
The Fighting Irish come in at 7-5 overall and 1-1 in the ACC, but they have won four of their last five games, including beating Kentucky and winning at Pittsburgh. The lone loss was 64-56 to Indiana in Indianapolis.
The Tar Heels are 10-3 overall and 2-0 in the ACC.
Here is a look at 5 Keys for UNC to defeat Notre Dame:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news