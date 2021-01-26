North Carolina begins the first of three consecutive road games by taking on Pittsburgh on Tuesday night for a 7 pm tip at Petersen Events Center.

The Tar Heels enter having won their last two games and five of their last six and have shot over 50 percent in their last three halves. They scored a season-high 86 points in Saturday’s win over NC State, and appear to have taken a step forward.

The Panthers had been playing well before losing at Wake Forest on Saturday in a game they led by double figures. Before that game, Pitt recorded two impressive wins over Syracuse and one versus Duke.

Pitt is led by sophomore forward Justin Champagnie, who averages 19.9 points and 12.4 rebounds per game.

Pitt is 8-3 overall and 4-2 in the ACC while UNC is 10-5 and 5-3.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to defeat Pittsburgh:







