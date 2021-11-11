North Carolina heads to No. 25 Pittsburgh for a Thursday night game with an outside chance at contending for ACC Coastal Division title on the line.

UNC is facing perhaps the top offense in college football and maybe the best quarterback in a QB-loaded conference in Kenny Pickett. The Panthers have other weapons on offense and a solid defense that does well in key categories.

This is an enormous test for the Tar Heels, maybe even their biggest of the season to date.

UNC is 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the ACC, while Pitt is 7-2 and 4-1.

The game kicks at 7:30 and will air on ESPN.

Here are 5 Keys for the Tar Heels to defeat the Panthers:



