PHILADELPHIA – North Carolina looks to reach the 21st Final Four in program history as it takes on St. Peter’s on Sunday in the East Region final at Wells Fargo Center.

The game matches the combination lowest seeds to ever meet in the Elite Eight, as the No. 8 Tar Heels and No. 15 Peacocks have surprised the nation by reaching the final. St. Peter’s is the first 15 seed to advance this far in the NCAA Tournament.

UNC is 27-9 overall and has won 15 of its last 18 games and nine of its last 10. St. Peter’s is 22-11 and has won 10 consecutive contests.

The game tips at approximately 5 PM EST.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to defeat Saint Peter’s: