North Carolina will kick off its 2023 football season Saturday night versus South Carolina in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium.

The No. 21 Tar Heels went 9-5 a year ago, but dropped their last four games after starting out 9-1. The Gamecocks went 8-5.

The game kicks just after 7:30 and will air on ABC.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to defeat South Carolina: