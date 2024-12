NEW YORK – North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis and Tar Heels Ian Jackson and RJ Davis met with the media sitting at a dais following UNC’s 76-74 victory over UCLA on Saturday at Madson Square Garden.

Carolina trailed by 16 points with 12:50 left to play, but stormed back to get the win for its second Quad 1 victory of the season in its last noteworthy non-ACC game of the campaign.

Jackson led UNC with 24 points and Davis added 17.

Above is their presser.