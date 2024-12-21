Tar Heels Discuss Victory Over 18th-Ranked UCLA

NEW YORK – North Carolina secured a crucial quality nonconference win Saturday by overcoming No. 18 UCLA, 76-74, in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden.

The Tar Heels trailed by 16 points with 12:50 remaining but held the Bruins over the final 3:42 with only three made free throws.

Ian Jackson led UNC with 24 points, RJ Davis added 17, and Seth Trimble ended up with 12 with 11 coming after halftime.

The Tar Heels improved to 7-5 while UCLA dropped to 10-2.

Here is what Drake Powell, Elliot Cadeau, and Trimble had to say after the game: