North Carolina and Syracuse will kick off their 2020 football schedules Saturday at Kenan Stadium before no fans, courtesy of COVID-19. They will play, however, which was in question until recently.

The Orange come in after a 5-7 season a year ago, including 2-6 in the ACC, and are projected to finish 14th in a 15-team ACC, which includes Notre Dame for this season. The Tar Heels won their last three games a year ago by a combined score of 152-30 to finish 7-6 (4-4 ACC) and enter this campaign with high expectations.

UNC was picked by the media to finish third in the ACC and is currently ranked No. 18 in the AP Poll, which is ranking Big Ten, Pac-12 teams and teams from the other leagues not playing even though they’ve postponed their seasons.

Here are 5 Keys for the Tar Heels to defeat the Orange:



