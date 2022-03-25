North Carolina faces UCLA on Friday night with a spot in the East Region final of the NCAA Tournament on the line.

The eighth-seeded Tar Heels (26-9) and fourth-seeded Bruins (27-7) will tip at approximately 9:40 EST at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia in the Sweet 16. The winner will face either No. 15 seed St. Peter’s or No. 3 Purdue.

Carolina got here by routing Marquette by 32 points and overcoming blowing a 25-point lead to Baylor, defeating the top seed and defending national champions in overtime. UCLA got by Akron in the first round before beating St. Mary’s by 16 points in the second round.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to defeat UCLA:



