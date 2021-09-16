North Carolina must raise its level of play Saturday from the first two games if the Tar Heels are to earn a victory over Virginia, which visits Kenan Stadium for a 7:30 PM kick.

The Cavaliers venture to Chapel Hill sitting at 2-0 having outscored William & Mary and Illinois by a combined score of 85-14. They have allowed an average of 260 total yards per game and a third-down conversion rate of 29 percent (9-for-31). Quarterback Brennan Armstrong has thrown for 744 yards, seven touchdowns, and an interception.

The Tar Heels (1-1) are coming off a 59-17 rout of Georgia State and are ranked Nos. 21 and 19 this week in the AP and Coaches’ polls, respectively. Neither GSU nor Virginia Tech managed to amass 300 yards of offense against the Tar Heels.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to defeat Virginia: