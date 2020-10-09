North Carolina hosts perhaps its biggest nemesis in recent years with Virginia Tech visiting Kenan Stadium on Saturday for a noon kickoff.

The No. 19 Hokies come in at 2-0 with an impressive win over NC State and a tough road victory last weekend at Duke. Carolina, which is up to No. 8 in the national rankings, is also 2-0 with wins over Syracuse and at Boston College.

UNC’s two wins were three weeks apart, so this Saturday will be the first time Carolina has played on consecutive weekends in 45 weeks, dating back to the end of November last year when the Tar Heels defeated Mercer before winning at NC State.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to defeat Virginia Tech:



