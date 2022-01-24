After one of the worst weeks in a long time for North Carolina’s basketball program, the Tar Heels return home for the first of three games inside the Smith Center this week beginning with Virginia Tech’s visit Monday night.

The Tar Heels were rocked twice last week, getting blown out by 28 at Miami and by 22 at Wake Forest. Carolina did not play well in any aspect of either game with the exception of rebounding at Wake, especially the offensive glass. Otherwise, it’s hard to imagine this team playing any worse than it did.